US Sports Hockey Feat. Game in 10: Sweden vs Canada | 2024 #MensWorlds

Winning Hockey Dynamic Skating featuring Coach Steve Cady and Matt Cady

To be successful in modern hockey, it is essential to master the components of explosive skating. In this comprehensive program, coaches Steve Cady and Matt Cady present numerous skating skills and drills designed to help hockey players at all levels of the game to become great skaters. Among the topic covered are: drills that focus on balance and agility, forward and backward skating, starts, stops, turns, pivots and much more. This video is a great resource for coaches and players who want to dramatically improve their skating skills and gain a winning edge on the competition.

On today's show we bring you a great drill that you or your favorite "puckhead" can incorporate to improve your movement on the ice, and exciting Canada v. Sweden highlights from IIHF Worlds. Enjoy!





Game in 10: Sweden vs Canada | 2024 #MensWorlds

Rewatch Sweden's bronze medal win from 2024 #MensWorlds!

IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship. This is the ultimate companion to all IIHF Championships at your fingertips. Follow all official IIHF tournaments with live scores, instant goal notifications and real-time game statistics. Available in English, Russia, Czech, Slovak, German, Finnish, Latvian and Swedish.

IIHF Worlds 2024

