BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Democrats Calling For Violence
Proforce
Proforce
38 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
77 views • 6 months ago

In this intense breakdown, Alex Jones delves into Elon Musk's explosive response to the shocking calls for lethal violence against Trump and DOGE employees by Democrat leaders. Musk's candid remarks, labeling these troubling figures as "psychopaths," shine a light on the alarming rise of intolerance and aggression within political discourse. As we navigate this chaotic landscape, it's crucial to focus on promoting a culture of respect


In this gripping video, we dive into the controversial case of Tommy Robinson, a freedom fighter silenced for exposing the truth in today's UK. As the globalist agenda tightens its grip, Tommy's imprisonment serves as a stark warning against those who dare to challenge the status quo. Is this a fight for free speech or a descent into contempt? Join us as we unpack the implications of his story and the broader assault on our fundamental rights.


https://youtu.be/n3bijAiblSc?si=leT915g7FMysHEJK


https://www.youtube.com/live/LUOrThBc_6U?si=JWrBSov8RNnh2Y33

Keywords
democratsstatetotalitarian
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy