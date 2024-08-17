"250 Million Draco are Slated for Genocide" - Steven D. Kelley - Mark Attwood Show, 15th Aug 2024

Steven D Kelley of OccupyTheGetty

I'm sharing this video from Mark Attwood, of the interview with Steven D Kelley.

August 15, 2024 on: https://themarkattwoodshow.com

Adventures in a Cosmic Suit

The seat of the crown is the Getty, according to Steven D. Kelley. It's the hub of everything to do with Satanic child trafficking and murder, hence why I let the man speak...

At some point in this crazy war, you just have to sit back and listen to some people and let them tell you what they know.

I didn’t know what to expect from this conversation with Steven D. Kelley, but I resonated with almost all of it. Anyone that is standing up for the children deserves our time and Steven’s message contains rather a lot of hope which coincides with my own view of the situation we are currently in.

What do you think?

The Mark Attwood Show - "250 Million Draco are Slated for Genocide" Steven D. Kelley - 15th Aug 2024

