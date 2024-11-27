THE CLINTON BODY COUNT- Bryan Malinowski Killed in ATF Raid

Have you heard about the most recent addition to the Clinton Body Count?

The story begins in March of this year.

Bryan Malinowski, director of the Clinton National Airport in Little Rock, was killed during an ATF raid on his home. Malinowski started at the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in 2008 as director of Properties, Planning and Development. He rose the ranks and became executive director in 2019.

The search warrant, which is heavily redacted, for Malinowski’s property stated it was looking for evidence he was selling firearms without a license. An affidavit claims Malinowski purchased over 150 guns between May 2021 and February 2024. Six of those firearms were used in crimes. Another three guns were bought by undercover FBI agents at a gun show - in which Malinowski was acting as an unlicensed vendor. He did not ask the agents for their ID or paperwork.

His brother says that Malinowski was an avid firearms collector, dismissing the illegal gun selling charges. He also said that Malinowski was in Washington D.C. just days before meeting Arkansas senators.

The ATF agents were not wearing body cameras - which is against ATF policy. The agents also covered up the doorbell camera when they arrived.

The Arkansas Senate Judiciary Committee learned that the ATF used “dynamic entry.” This is the quick and forceful entry of a suspect's home - used so that evidence isn’t destroyed. However, this type of entry is only used for violent suspects - of which Malinowski was not. Eventually, the Arkansas State Police concluded the shooting was justified based on audio and video recordings.

The official story is that a Little Rock patrol officer turned on his emergency lights to announce the presence of law enforcement. The next second ATF agents knock and announce themselves. Although it was suggested that agents cut electricity to the home, a subpoenaed record from Entergy says there was no service disruption. About 30 seconds after announcing themselves, rammed down his door. The first agent to enter claims he saw Malinowski at the end of the hallway pointing a gun at him. He dropped to avoid gunfire. Sixteen seconds after entering, Malinowski is said to have begun shooting - firing off four shots with his Colt Defender .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun.

Sixteen seconds after breaching occurred, Malinowski fired the first of four shots at agents with a Colt Defender .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun. Malinowski was allegedly firing at one agent when a second agent, who had been shot in the foot, appeared. When Malinowski raised his gun to the second agent, he shot and struck at Malinowski. The entire event lasted just 46 seconds.

Malinowski died at the hospital two days later.

Why was Malinowski meeting in D.C. with Arkansas Senators just days before he was killed by the ATF? Why was such an aggressive approach used for a non-violent suspect? Why did they need so many agents for a surprise 6 am raid? Why did they need to prep for the raid at Walmart a week prior? So, is this just FBI’s most recent Ruby Ridge or is this another mysterious death linked to the Clintons? I wear my tinfoil hat everyday, but let me know what you think?

