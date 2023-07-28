"Western Countries Wanted to Spit on the UN Charter - Forgotten How They Acted in Iraq" - Putin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Western countries wanted to spit on the UN Charter - President Putin.
“Our Western partners have forgotten how they acted in Iraq. They remember international law only when these tools can be used against someone,” the president said.
If the West wants other countries to abide by the UN Charter, then they themselves must take the trouble to comply with the same norms, the president said.