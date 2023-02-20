BREAKING: James Project Veritas "I've been removed from CEO and Board"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Watch the full Video on Rumble👇
https://rumble.com/c/DiggTrueInfor17
Founder and CEO of investigative journalism organization Project Veritas is reportedly leaving the company he founded in 2011. This comes after some 16 staffers tried to oust him from the leadership of his own company, claiming, among other things, that he was difficult to work for and once even stole a sandwich, resulting in a dispute within the Board of Directors.
Neil McCabe of OAN broke the story on Twitter, saying that O'Keefe delivered his resignation in person to his staff at their Mamaroneck, New York office.