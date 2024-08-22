At the Demoncratic Nat'l Convention, Planned Parenthood brought a Mobile Abortion Truck

Planned Parenthood brought a mobile abortion truck to the Democratic National Convention.

An attendee reports that as of August 21, 25 abortions were carried out.

📝Fr. Moses McPherson (https://x.com/FatherMosesTX/status/1826291141412610446): This is how you interpret this: they offered the child sacrifice at their political coven of 25-children to satan so that the evil one would grant them victory.

We are in a spiritual WAR, the demons are no longer even attempting to hide.