Peter Navarro UPDATES!!! | Approximately 59 Days Until Peter Navarro Is Released from Prison. Who Is Peter Navarro?
61 views • 12 months ago

Peter Navarro UPDATES!!! | Approximately 59 Days Until Peter Navarro Is Released from Prison. Who Is Peter Navarro? Peter Navarro Was the Chief Economic Advisor for President Trump Who Revived the American Economy!

Support Peter Navarro Today At: www.GiveSendGo.com/Navarro


Peter Navarro UPDATES:

Approximately 59 Days Until Peter Navarro Is Released from Prison.


Who Is Peter Navarro?

Peter Navarro was the chief economic advisor for President Trump who helped to dramatically improve the quality of life for most Americans by implementing the following three strategies and more:

1. Deregulation

2. Lowered Taxation

3. Tough Negotiation With China


Support Peter Navarro Today At: http://GiveSendGo.com/Navarro


I PASSIONATELY URGE YOU TO VISIT http://NewMagaDeal.com and to actually read Peter Navarro’s newest book, The New MAGA Deal: The Unofficial Deplorables Guide to Donald Trump’s 2024 Policy Platform.


Sincerely,

Clay Clark Father of Five Kids, Husband to One Wife & Unapologetic Patriot Host of the Thrivetime Show Podcast:

www.ThrivetimeShow.com


Founder of the ReAwaken America Tour - www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com

peter navarroclay clarkthrivetime show
