IS AI IN THE BIBLE?

#AI #artificialintelligence #robots #markofthebeast #sixsixsix #PaulDuffett #prophecy #bibleteaching #history #christianity #christian #God #doctrine #ChartridgeMissionChurch #chesham #QuaintonBaptistChapel #thefriendliestfellowship #LearningTheBibleTogether





After the success of his first talk on Artificial Intelligence, Paul Duffett returns to Chartridge Mission Church with a follow-up sermon. There are few preachers more up to date on both technology and the effects it will have on the future enslavement of mankind. Paul tells us where A.I. is leading and warns that the decisions of our lives are being taken out of our hands and into the grasp of robots. Do we have a future? "We can't go forward until sin is dealt with". Paul Duffett





Watch Paul Duffett's first talk on A.I https://youtu.be/F4VnmsJtCKc?si=qxRKBDDD11OK-xE8





Chartridge Mission Church, a beacon of faith, was founded in 1844 and remains in the village of Chartridge, just outside Chesham, in the picturesque Chiltern Hills of Buckinghamshire, England, UK.





We are a warm and welcoming fellowship and would be delighted to have you visit us in person. Join us for our Sunday service at 6 pm, followed by refreshments.





Our Church is fully accessible, with wheelchair ramps and an accessible toilet, ensuring everyone can participate in our services.





Chartridge Mission Church, Chapel Lane, Chartridge, Chesham, Buckinghamshire, HP5 2TH





Support our work at Chartridge Mission Church:





Donations via Stewardship.org.uk:





https://www.stewardship.org.uk/partners/20005300





Cheques can be made payable to Chartridge Mission Church and sent to the above address for the attention of Pastor Barry Kempson.





Recorded on Sunday, 24th August 2025.





Join us for our Sunday service at 6 pm.





www.Chartridge.UK





The Friendliest Fellowship.