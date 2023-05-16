© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Unvaccinated are Scum
Never Forget
Congratulations on enduring a trillion dollar psychological propaganda operation.
Seriously, what makes us so special or different that we knew something wasn’t right from the very beginning?
https://rumble.com/v2nr2ry-the-unvaccinated-are-scum.html
Elon Musk responded to this video
“Until the Supreme Court struck down Biden’s vaccination decree, he tried to demand that we fire all unvaccinated personnel – some of our finest people”
Damn…