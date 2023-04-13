Can Lifestyle Changes Help Schizophrenia?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is there a way to cure schizophrenia at home? 👀
According to Dr. Pierre, there are some psychotic disorders, such as brief psychotic disorder, that can have SIMILAR symptoms like schizophrenia but tend to resolve on their own. 👈
However, Dr. Pierre emphasizes that while there is currently no cure for schizophrenia,there are a variety of treatments and strategies that can help individuals manage their symptoms and improve their quality of life.
To learn more about Joe and his work, click https://drjoepierre.com/ now!
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: http://apple.co/30PvU9C