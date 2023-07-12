Is THIS how you want to live? Glenn REACTS to CHAOTIC headlines

Glenn Beck





July 11, 2023





Glenn reads through some of the day's headlines: the riots in France are turning anti-Semitic, America's beaches are filthy, there's a shortage of antibiotics, rapper 50 Cent says Los Angeles is "finished," fitness is now "far-right," drug deals in America are fueling a real estate boom in Honduras, Christianity is declining and Satanism is growing in popularity ... Is this how YOU want to live, Glenn asks? Or is it time to fix things?





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=405BLpDojlA