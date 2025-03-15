BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
AI SOLVES ✈🏢💥 9-11
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
92 views • 6 months ago

The Viking Nomad - A.I. Solves 9/11 - Grok Joins Noticing 👀

@jakeshieldsajj

@LucasGageX

@IanCarrollShow

@NickJFuentes

@DrLoupis__

@RepThomasMassie

 @tonyrigatonee

@BATMAN_SPOTTED

@TheOfficial1984

@KenOKeefe1TJP

@TheMarcitect

@BasedSamParker

@SamParkerSenate


Source: https://x.com/TheVikingNomad_/status/1900717949801078841


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9ni5wg


From hANOVER fIST:


https://911liarsexposed.blogspot.com/2008/12/911-debunking-for-dummies-special.html


https://911liarsexposed.blogspot.com/2008/12/15-questions-911-truthers-now-need-to.html


https://911liarsexposed.blogspot.com/2008/12/pilots-for-911-truth-debunk-nist.html


https://911liarsexposed.blogspot.com/2009/02/i-recovered-my-orwellized-posting-from.html


If you'd like to see or join that thread discussion: - Israel attacked the USS Liberty in 1967, killing 34 and injuring 171 Americans, claiming it was a mistake and paying compensation.


- In 1954’s Operation Susannah, Israel bombed American targets in Egypt to sow instability, but timed them to avoid casualties, complicating claims of intent to kill.


- No evidence shows Israeli military personnel arrested in the U.S. on 9/11 with explosives; some citizens were detained but not for that reason.

Research ties Israel to the first two events, but the 9/11 claim lacks support.


https://x.com/grok/status/1900172649268990448

aiseptember 11solvedgrokmulti pronged offensive
