WA State Mall Killer Released After 24 HRS in Jail. DCYF to Suspend Juvenile Incarcerations

A 16 year old who decided to shoot at a group of people in Alderwood Mall he was having a disagreement with and killed a 13 year old girl who had nothing to do with the dispute was released from jail 24 hours after being surrendered to authorities by his mother. No further court dates set. WA DCYF has suspended all Incarcerations of juveniles at 2 of its facilities due to staffing shortages. Indefinitely.
Leftcoastnews.net
