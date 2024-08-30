Rage at Women Dancing?!?

Wednesday Night Live 28 August 2024





https://x.com/trustfundterry/status/1828570269021360535





The August 28, 2024 radio show addresses relationships and mental health through engaging caller discussions. A mental health professional shares their struggle with loneliness, leading to insights on self-care and childhood influences. Another caller expresses concerns about marriage and attraction, prompting the host to emphasize mutual respect in long-term partnerships. The show explores societal subcultures, like the "furry" community, and the psychological issues connected to them. Practical advice on parenthood stresses shared responsibilities in family life, while discussions on women's public expressions of joy challenge societal gender norms. The episode highlights the importance of community and genuine connections amid modern challenges.





