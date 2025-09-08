Using Cash and Burner Credit Cards Blocks Feds from Total Surveillance - Jon Padfield





Leave your phone and your credit card at home and go outside and enjoy life! This is the advice business professor Jon Padfield delivers to Americans. He discusses the undeniable level of surveillance our phones and digital payment apps engage in, and how that data is often stored and sold to other companies. How close are we to moving to a complete cashless society? Is there a way to resist the flip from cash to cashless? Will the government weaponize the data from our transactions in the future to further cement their hold as an iron-clad police state? Only time will tell, but it certainly appears that, while temporarily stalled by the current administration, a cashless society is on the horizon.









TAKEAWAYS





Your phone is a tracking device that tells app operators where you are at all times





Your credit card data is being sold and used by other companies; therefore, pay with cash whenever possible





FBI whistleblowers have alleged that the intelligence agency has been tracking the credit card transactions of American citizens for decades





When we give up the ability to use cash, we set ourselves up for being controlled and censored









