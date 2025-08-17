White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1915 - Bridget Fay Townsend - 2nd report on the execution

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bridget was staying at her boyfriend’s home, when Gonzales entered and overpowered her. He tied her up, then ransacked the home, before forcing her into his vehicle, then driving back to his grandfather’s ranch and raping her. Despite begging him for mercy, Gonzales shot her with a hunting rifle, before dumping her body in a separate location. He confessed to the crime while serving two consecutive life sentences for a separate kidnapping and rape in September 2001.