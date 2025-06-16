Childhood Trauma Often Lurks Behind Night Terrors and Sleep Paralysis - Vicki Joy Anderson

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
During her childhood, Vicki Joy Anderson suffered from nightly episodes of terrifying sleep paralysis, which lasted for a harrowing three decades. What caused those scary moments of fear and imprisonment within her own body? Today she confidently speaks about it: it stemmed from unaddressed childhood trauma, leaving the door open to this demonic spiritual invasion. Vicki is an author and speaker traveling the globe explaining the red flags of sleep paralysis and lucid dreaming and how to find healing. She says it is often accompanied by harrowing visions of shadows or demons and many people instinctively cry out to Jesus in those moments, regardless if they are followers of Christ or not.
TAKEAWAYS
Christians who have made Jehovah their dwelling place will be safe with Him no matter what demonic attack transpires
Christians have someone who is their bridegroom (Jesus) and someone who says he is but is not (Satan)
Sleep paralysis often transpires due to trauma, which inadvertently leaves the door open to spiritual attack
People can’t stop sleep paralysis until they address the underlying cause
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3RG5kGJ
They Sold Their Souls for Rock and Roll: https://bit.ly/48V8Ne3
They Only Come Out At Night book: https://bit.ly/44hxJge
🔗 CONNECT WITH VICKI JOY ANDERSON
Website: https://www.vickijoyanderson.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vickijoyauthor/
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
Institute for Creation Research: http://icr.org/tina
Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin
MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom
TUVU (sign up for free 30-day trial): https://www.tuvu.com/tina
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/