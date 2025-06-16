Childhood Trauma Often Lurks Behind Night Terrors and Sleep Paralysis - Vicki Joy Anderson

During her childhood, Vicki Joy Anderson suffered from nightly episodes of terrifying sleep paralysis, which lasted for a harrowing three decades. What caused those scary moments of fear and imprisonment within her own body? Today she confidently speaks about it: it stemmed from unaddressed childhood trauma, leaving the door open to this demonic spiritual invasion. Vicki is an author and speaker traveling the globe explaining the red flags of sleep paralysis and lucid dreaming and how to find healing. She says it is often accompanied by harrowing visions of shadows or demons and many people instinctively cry out to Jesus in those moments, regardless if they are followers of Christ or not.









TAKEAWAYS





Christians who have made Jehovah their dwelling place will be safe with Him no matter what demonic attack transpires





Christians have someone who is their bridegroom (Jesus) and someone who says he is but is not (Satan)





Sleep paralysis often transpires due to trauma, which inadvertently leaves the door open to spiritual attack





People can’t stop sleep paralysis until they address the underlying cause









