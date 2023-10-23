Prophecies | WHAT’S IN STORE FOR AMERICA? - The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited

Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.









Chris Reed on Sid Roth October 14, 2023

(17 min)

3:19-20:25

https://youtu.be/J09fuyDdBoQ?si=QkLuRIzcSUSYwMP1









Robin D Bullock 11th Hour October 17, 2023 God Addresses WW3 through Robin and our assured Victory.

(12 min)

58:29-1:10:35

https://www.youtube.com/live/5RUZlXABJzg?si=3OCuhRvSEFGRbvoD









Sid Roth and Mike Bickel I Hop church 21 Day Fast May 7-May 28 (Pentecost) 1 million believers praying

***Grab a pen and some paper

3 things to pray and fast for:

1. Pray mostly in tongues

2. Pray Romans 11:26 NKJV

And so all Israel will be saved

3. Exodus 33:18

“Please, show me Your glory.”









Kim Clement July 26, 2014

(3.5 min)

4:39-8:18

https://youtu.be/sJsUUrnGZws?si=3OhRyIJIQVBGRqPY

















Robin D Bullock

(1.5 min)

16:56-18:26 11th Hour May 16, 2023

Jerusalem will be the deliverance of Israel in the days ahead for that city has my hand upon it.

https://rumble.com/v2ob98y-israel-glory-and-the-fall-the-prophetic-report-with-stacy-whited.html

















Rick Joyner Prophetic Dream February 6, 2015

(12.5 min)

2:03-10:41

14:51-19:06

https://youtu.be/9BBQjMW7ucs?si=-InBX5Rd6zdZXNTY









Wanda Alger October 10, 2023

(5 min)

2:30-7:15

https://youtu.be/umVJGUdUx2o?si=nHhMN6_S7MSgLqmy









Charlie Shamp October 13, 2023

(5.5 min)

0-5:29

https://rumble.com/v3phofb-ring-of-fire-prophecy-prophet-charlie-shamp-eclipse-ringoffire-prophecy-pro.html









Tim Sheets October 15, 2023

(10.5 min)

7:25-12:00

17:10-22:21

59:00-1:00:15

https://youtu.be/XT_WFANvNEQ?si=98x1k6AjiiZB-gO0

















