BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Prophecies | WHAT’S IN STORE FOR AMERICA? - The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited
Flyover Conservatives
Flyover ConservativesCheckmark Icon
838 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
86 views • 10/23/2023

Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.



Videos and Resources Referenced in the Show -



FOR ALL WRITTEN PROPHETIC WORDS: https://flyoverconservatives.com/resources-2/prophetic-words/



TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.com



TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS - www.thepropheticreport.com



Fernvalleysoap.com



Humboldt Hands

Bulk Buy 12 bars of Soap 15% off

Flyover 20% off



Goat Milk Soap

Shop For

Best Seller or Customer Favorite



Chris Reed on Sid Roth October 14, 2023

(17 min)

3:19-20:25

https://youtu.be/J09fuyDdBoQ?si=QkLuRIzcSUSYwMP1



Robin D Bullock 11th Hour October 17, 2023 God Addresses WW3 through Robin and our assured Victory.

(12 min)

58:29-1:10:35

https://www.youtube.com/live/5RUZlXABJzg?si=3OCuhRvSEFGRbvoD



Sid Roth and Mike Bickel I Hop church 21 Day Fast May 7-May 28 (Pentecost) 1 million believers praying

***Grab a pen and some paper

3 things to pray and fast for:

1. Pray mostly in tongues

2. Pray Romans 11:26 NKJV

And so all Israel will be saved

3. Exodus 33:18

“Please, show me Your glory.”



Kim Clement July 26, 2014

(3.5 min)

4:39-8:18

https://youtu.be/sJsUUrnGZws?si=3OhRyIJIQVBGRqPY





Robin D Bullock

(1.5 min)

16:56-18:26 11th Hour May 16, 2023

Jerusalem will be the deliverance of Israel in the days ahead for that city has my hand upon it.

https://rumble.com/v2ob98y-israel-glory-and-the-fall-the-prophetic-report-with-stacy-whited.html





Rick Joyner Prophetic Dream February 6, 2015

(12.5 min)

2:03-10:41

14:51-19:06

https://youtu.be/9BBQjMW7ucs?si=-InBX5Rd6zdZXNTY



Wanda Alger October 10, 2023

(5 min)

2:30-7:15

https://youtu.be/umVJGUdUx2o?si=nHhMN6_S7MSgLqmy



Charlie Shamp October 13, 2023

(5.5 min)

0-5:29

https://rumble.com/v3phofb-ring-of-fire-prophecy-prophet-charlie-shamp-eclipse-ringoffire-prophecy-pro.html



Tim Sheets October 15, 2023

(10.5 min)

7:25-12:00

17:10-22:21

59:00-1:00:15

https://youtu.be/XT_WFANvNEQ?si=98x1k6AjiiZB-gO0





Text Decrees to 40509



12 Decrees for Your Nation- Patricia King



John 1:1-14(NKJV)



Text 40509 Decrees



Tim Sheets - Psalms 91





SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO

► ReAwaken America- text the word EVENTS to 40509

(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)

► Kirk Elliott PHD - http://FlyoverGold.com

► My Pillow - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover

► Z-Stack - https://flyoverhealth.com

► Dr. Jason Dean (BraveTV) - https://parakiller.com

► Patriot Mobile - www.patriotmobile.com/flyover



Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -

https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/

-------------------------------------------

Follow our Social Media so we can be best friends

💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives

🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidmwhited

🏘FB


Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID: d873f16ce50d4189


Keywords
conservativesdavidflyoverflyover conservativeswhited
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy