© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fox News Reports Explosion At Rainbow Bridge Was “Attempted Terrorist Attack”
https://spencerfernando.com/2023/11/22/video-fox-news-reports-explosion-at-rainbow-bridge-was-attempted-terrorist-attack/
------------
UPDATE
The ACCIDENT At Rainbow Bridge by DAN DICKS
https://banned.video/watch?id=655fccffbd234d5f1ac465ac