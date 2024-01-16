UK Column News - 15th January 2024
Mike Robinson, Alex Thomson and Mark Anderson with today's UK Column News.
00:21 Mass Deaths In Gaza, But Political Eyes Are On Red Sea Shipping Lanes
05:22 NATO Does Not Seek Confrontation With Russia—Except When It Does
07:57 Gonzalo Lira Dies In Ukrainian Custody
14:27 Double-Cross At The US Border?
23:48 Guest Taylor Hudak Introduces Her Interview With The Late Prof. Arne Burkhard: Revealing the Grave Dangers of mRNA Vaccines
35:41 The Biden Treachery Never Seems To End: Pregnancy Policy
39:12 "Anti-Government Training Amounting To Indoctrination" Coming From The Security State Itself
47:18 The Revolution Will Not Be Televised: Far Right, Allegedly
50:49 De-Digitalise Education: Students Should Read More On Paper
54:10 Child Grooming Fallout: Operation Span, Part Three
56:43 Trump Fights Back In Iowa
Sources: www.ukcolumn.org/video/uk-column-news-15th-january-2024
