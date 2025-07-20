End Time's Signs, Eclipses & Crop Circles

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
God created the sun, moon and stars for signs, seasons, days and years (Gen. 1:14). Most people assume watching the stars and solar signs are a form of astrology. God set them as signs to watch for His plans. Witches and Pagans realize signs matter. Every year near Stonehenge, the witches show us clues via crop circles. The import of the crop circles is increasing. Let's analyze what they're telling us via their crop circles. They seem to be advertising their intentions.