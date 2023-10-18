Israeli Ambassador Denies Reality In Unhinged Interview!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The one thing that is emerging from the crisis in Gaza it is the true nature of Israel’s Jewish supremacist government. As illustrated in this interview with the Israeli Ambassador to Britain, Tzipi Hotovely, who denies there is a ‘humanitarian crisis’ in Gaza. While declaring that the IDF “is better than any other army in the world” in its humanitarian approach.
Mirrored - Maximilien Robespierre
Thanks to the Truthseeker for Tip