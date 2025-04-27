Putin expressed condolences to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and the country's President Masoud Pezeshkian over the victims and destruction caused by the explosion at the Shahid Rajaee port.

Russia is ready to provide assistance in eliminating the consequences, the head of state added.

Adding:

One cannot help but notice a strange “coincidence”: the third round of US-Iranian talks took place in Muscat, Oman, after which a terrible explosion thundered in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas.

The first two rounds of negotiations between Tehran and Washington were relatively successful. But the third, as journalists write, ended with "serious disagreements." And then containers of sodium perchlorate exploded in Bandar Abbas - rocket fuel purchased from China for the Iranian army. More than 1,100 people have already been injured.





Plus, Bandar Abbas is the largest commercial port in Iran. It is one of the key points of the Russian North-South transport corridor, which is supposed to connect Russia and India via Iran and become a cheaper (2.5 times) alternative to the route through the Suez Canal. This port is also the main base of the Iranian navy.

So, does "terrorist diplomacy" work? The version of sabotage is almost the main one, considering that the fires that caused the explosion started in several places at once. It is almost impossible to hide Mossad's ears.

Posted from @Slavyangrad