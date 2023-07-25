My Father’s World Top Notch Homeschool and Microschool Option for Kids - Samantha Titus

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Samantha Titus thought she would be a preschool teacher in the public school system, but the Lord had completely different plans in store. Today, Samantha is a teacher at a Missouri microschool that utilizes the Scripture-based curriculum of My Father’s World, an educational forerunner and publisher that provides God-centered resources for schools, homeschools, microschools, and beyond. In these chaotic times, My Father’s World offers a Biblical foundation for kids’ education that parents can depend on. Every part of their curriculum is based on scripture, and many students report that they are having “too much” fun for their studies to feel like school! There is also a strong focus on “active play” and interaction with other children, which teaches them skills that are not found in a textbook.
TAKEAWAYS
Learning through play is a foundational aspect of the My Father’s World preschool curriculum
Most kids at Samantha’s microschool love the program so much that they want to go to school year-round
Many parents are homeschooling because the public school teaches through the lens of the secular world instead of the Biblical lens
You can set up your own microschool using the My Father’s World curriculum in your own town, and MFW will help you from start to finish
