My Father’s World Top Notch Homeschool and Microschool Option for Kids - Samantha Titus
31 views • 07/25/2023

Samantha Titus thought she would be a preschool teacher in the public school system, but the Lord had completely different plans in store. Today, Samantha is a teacher at a Missouri microschool that utilizes the Scripture-based curriculum of My Father’s World, an educational forerunner and publisher that provides God-centered resources for schools, homeschools, microschools, and beyond. In these chaotic times, My Father’s World offers a Biblical foundation for kids’ education that parents can depend on. Every part of their curriculum is based on scripture, and many students report that they are having “too much” fun for their studies to feel like school! There is also a strong focus on “active play” and interaction with other children, which teaches them skills that are not found in a textbook.



TAKEAWAYS


Learning through play is a foundational aspect of the My Father’s World preschool curriculum 


Most kids at Samantha’s microschool love the program so much that they want to go to school year-round


Many parents are homeschooling because the public school teaches through the lens of the secular world instead of the Biblical lens


You can set up your own microschool using the My Father’s World curriculum in your own town, and MFW will help you from start to finish



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Belmont University Cancels Promise Keepers: https://bit.ly/3OoLu48

Start a Microschool: https://bit.ly/3Nh3dsO 

My Father’s World Curriculum: https://countercultureeducation.com/

Online MicroSchool Workshop: https://countercultureeducation.com/


🔗 CONNECT WITH MY FATHER’S WORLD

Website: https://bit.ly/3Nh3dsO 

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mfwbooks 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mfwbooks/ 

Twitter: https://twitter.com/mfwbooks 

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/mfwbooks/_created/ 

MeWe: https://mewe.com/login?next=/p/myfathersworld 


🔗 CONNECT WITH CHRISTIAN PRESCHOOL

Website: https://www.christianpreschool.com/ 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



Keywords
biblehomeschoolcurriculumtina griffincounter culture mom showmy fathers worldmicroschoolactive playsamantha titus
