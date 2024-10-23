Lifestyle Program for Reversing Chronic Disease — Interview with Dr. Dean Ornish

2019 Interview





Dr. Dean Ornish, clinical professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), is perhaps best known for his pioneering work in how to use food and simple lifestyle strategies to improve health. This is also the topic of his book, “Undo It! How Simple Lifestyle Changes Can Reverse Most Chronic Diseases.





Clinical research shows you can reverse not only Type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure but also heart disease through lifestyle changes that can be boiled down to “Eat well, move more, stress less, and love more”.





These four lifestyle components form the basis of Dr. Ornish’s Program for Reversing Heart Disease, which is approved for reimbursement under Medicare’s intensive cardiac rehabilitation program.





Diet, exercise, stress reduction and heart-based connections actually alter gene expression involved in the development of heart disease, diabetes, prostate cancer, breast cancer and colon cancer.





Ornish’s program, currently available in 36 states, is divided into 18 four-hour sessions, which include supervised exercise, meditation and stress management, a support group and more.





Any health care provider — doctor, nurse, nurse practitioner, physician’s assistant, meditation or yoga teacher, exercise physiologist or psychologist, just to name a few — can become a certified provider of the Ornish program.





