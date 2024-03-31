Prophecies | BRIDGE, JEWISH HOLIDAYS, AND TRUMP - The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited - Wanda Alger, Joseph Z, Jane Hamon, Hank and Brenda Kunneman, Julie Green, Diana Larkin, Amanda Grace, Robin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.
TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.live
TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS - www.thepropheticreport.com
For Printable Versions of the Declarations - text DECREES to 40509
(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)
𝗩𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 -
Joseph Z
1:00-26:13
https://www.youtube.com/live/PzDrF4NYniM?si=59cinvCHHhcQLTq5
Wanda Alger March 19, 2024
4:35 -7:17
Jane Hamon March 26, 2024
0:52-10:37
https://youtu.be/kt-NGVM_LAw?si=g2dLhDjjC6Ug-toy
Hank Kunneman
0-8:52
https://youtu.be/y4_8UCc_0VE?si=d1WzUwyjfM3uuceJ
Julie Green March 21, 2024
18:14 -33:54
https://rumble.com/v4kl5rl-live-with-julie.html
Amanda Grace March 25, 2024
1:35:24- 1:36:50
1:37:21-1:40:19
https://www.youtube.com/live/3oA9gXpuMa0?si=85McCeni7s1JF9--
Pastor Robin Church International
1:59:04 -2:04:09
https://www.youtube.com/live/a-u_zGMdjyI?si=zAH9Bc42Mf6smLq5
Robin D Bullock 11th Hour
14:06 -16:00
20:41 -21:47
23:00 -24:58
25:50 -28:10
39:26 - 42:48
50:16 -53:14
58:23-1:01:21
1:10:19 - 1:10:49
1:11:37 - 1:14:23 to destroy God’s people
1:44:37- 1:45:54
1:46:55 -1:51:25
https://www.youtube.com/live/RhApU6eJy1g?si=1k3Dy-1tdxuIKbxb
Kim Clement Jan 17, 2015
0-20:20
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
CSID: 4541e22ae77a96e8