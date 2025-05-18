BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

IEEE Body connected to cloud/IOE ~ 10 years ago
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
222 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
54 views • 4 months ago

come join us on the kofi for many stem cells & groovey tunes

https://ko-fi.com/psinergy

~

https://www.wsj.com/tech/brain-implant-musk-als-tbi-neuralink-f733998f

https://pervasivecomputinginfo.blogspot.com/2018/10/ieee-802156-standard.html

Human Body Communication (HBC) uses the human body as a medium for transmitting signals between devices, offering benefits like increased energy efficiency and enhanced security compared to traditional radio-based communication like Bluetooth. It's gaining traction as a technology for connecting devices on and around the body within the Internet of Bodies (IoB)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Body_area_network

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Blockchain-enabled-WBAN-architecture_fig2_342545417

https://www.vyvo.org/dapp

Proof of work (PoW) is a cryptographic consensus mechanism used in blockchain networks like Bitcoin to verify transactions and add new blocks.

https://techstartups.com/2021/04/02/microsoft-files-new-patent-let-mine-bitcoin-using-brain-activity/

.

https://pages.nist.gov/cpspwg/

https://rumble.com/v6tdzj9-the-mao-revolution-and-how-it-is-being-done-in-the-united-states.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

https://www.coindesk.com/opinion/2025/02/07/rwa-tokenization-is-going-to-trillions-much-faster-than-you-think

https://milcom2024.ieee-milcom.org/program/classified-program

https://www.comsoc.org/publications/ctn/molecular-communication

https://toresays.com/2025/05/15/opinion-bend-time-with-love-or-be-bent-by-it-america250/

https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/hb24-1058

https://www.youtube.com/@MEMSindustryGroup/videos?app=desktop

https://spectrum.ieee.org/collections/mems-at-40/#:~:text=The%20invention%20of%20the%20first,efficiently%20generate%20high%2Dfrequency%20vibrations.

https://www.darpa.mil/about/offices/mto

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Microsystems_Technology_Office

https://cbc.ict.usc.edu/

https://rumble.com/v6thfm3-empowering-the-connected-person-through-iot-body-computing-and-wearable-hea.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

https://www.nano.gov/

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/324971678_Trillion_sensors_and_MEMS

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0065245819300476

https://arpa-e.energy.gov/programs-and-initiatives/view-all-programs/nodes

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7345599/

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4654783/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Biofield

Bioelectromagnetics is a field of study that examines the interactions between electromagnetic fields and living organisms

https://spectrum.ieee.org/turning-the-body-into-a-wire

magnetic human body communication

https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/ba/cd/54/68856ccb390a3e/US6754472.pdf

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z0OZM5TruEE

OpenAI's Codex is totally CRACKED...

Keywords
trump20242030covid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy