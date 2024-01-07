Why the hint Epstein is still Alive

Save Souls with an OfGod Tshirt: https://sjwellfire.com/shop/

FDR 308 we cover why Megan Kelly hinted that Epstein is still alive? Why is CNN and other liberal news covering the Epstein Trial so much. What is the playbook or psyop? Is their a strategy for false light and to bring on the AC and potentially to give Ai a means to take down the Pedos. Does the Bible fit this narrative with the whore, women and ten kings that align with the Beast? Most watch.

12 And the ten horns which thou sawest are ten kings, which have received no kingdom as yet; but receive power as kings one hour with the beast. 13 These have one mind, and shall give their power and strength unto the beast.

14 These shall make war with the Lamb, and the Lamb shall overcome them: for he is Lord of lords, and King of kings: and they that are with him are called, and chosen, and faithful.15 And he saith unto me, The waters which thou sawest, where the whore sitteth, are peoples, and multitudes, and nations, and tongues.16 And the ten horns which thou sawest upon the beast, these shall hate the whore, and shall make her desolate and naked, and shall eat her flesh, and burn her with fire.17 For God hath put in their hearts to fulfil his will, and to agree, and give their kingdom unto the beast, until the words of God shall be fulfilled.18 And the woman which thou sawest is that great city, which reigneth over the kings of the earth. REV 17