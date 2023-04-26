© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
alphanews Nurse turned whistleblower speaks out on health care corruption
Alpha News @Alphanewsmnhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Iuw-Ap8OQHE
https://rumble.com/v2itqk5-former-nurse-describes-covid-19-protocols-as-medical-murder.html
https://odysee.com/@alphanewsmn:5/nurse-turned-whistleblower-speaks-out-on:3
Nurse turned whistleblower speaks out on health care corruption