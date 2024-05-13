Do You Know? Episode 9 🆘🦐Do you know, that "Farm Seafood" is Very Toxic for your Health?

🚨Do You Know? Episode 9 🆘

🦐Do you know, that "Farm Seafood" (Farm Shrimp & Farm Salmon) is Very Toxic for your Health? This video is full of Evidence, why You should not be EATING imported Farm Seafood! Buy only Local Wild Caught Seafood!!🐟

💰Almost every important part of the American Seafood industry has been bought up by these Evil Corporations, aimed at Destroying Your Health, with Toxic Farm Seafood!👿

👪We must truly work together and boycott any industries that is importing farm-raised Seafood. Trust me when I tell you you do not want to be eating these products....

📵We must put down the Hypnosis Devices, Mad Scientist have Created for Us to be Deceived, Divided, and Distracted! We have No Choice!⚔️We Must Unite and Fight these Lunatics that are Controlling every Aspect of Our Lives! https://youtu.be/uNR4a2ZoHDM?si=PWhRQaBJAYk1cy0e

🎣Commercial Fisherman, Standing By! We Must Realize, We are Under Hypnosis!https://youtu.be/XIAXuxoSjo8 👮OUR Uniformed Personnel! Must Stand With The People! Not The Corporate Corrupt Government(Mad Scientist)! We Have Today!🆘👇https://youtu.be/OP3VMFHgFxk

