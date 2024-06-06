BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Boring Christians: How Not To Be One
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
18 followers
20 views • 11 months ago

In this episode, the speaker emphasizes the importance of spiritual revival, encouraging the listeners to remain steadfast in their faith. Citing scripture from Isaiah 64:1-2, the speaker outlines the profound changes revival brings, including a deepened love for God, His word, His work, and the lost. Through powerful hymns and personal reflections, the message reinforces the necessity of genuine revival for revitalizing the church and impacting the world. The episode closes with a prayer for wisdom and revival, promising to explore further in the next devotion.

00:00 Introduction and Opening Prayer
00:33 The Call for Revival
01:14 Results of True Revival
02:23 Expressions of Love in Revival
05:22 Showers of Blessings
06:44 Isaiah's Prayer for Revival
08:21 The Need for Revival
09:29 Conclusion and Final Prayer

Keywords
revivaldo christians have funboring christian
