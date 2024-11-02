Russian drone operator saves a comrade from torture and possible death

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Ukrainian soldier led the captured Russian soldier across the field, while a Russian UAV observed the process.
After waiting for the moment when the distance between them increased, the Russian UAV operator dropped two munitions on the Ukrainian soldier, saving the captured soldier and giving him the opportunity to escape.
Drone operator saved his comrade from torture and possible death.
Source @Slavyangrad
