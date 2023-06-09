Its Now Or Never-Get Prepped Or Bear The Consequences

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Its no coincidence that as the lid blows off the Biden corruption case before congress that the two-tier DOJ indicts Trump. The FUSA is circling the drain and fast. Get prepped now. Get out of the cities. Get armed. Get resilient.