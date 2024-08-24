Melbourne Freedom Rally 24 August 2024 at Victoria Market

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part 2 of two parts, this one covering the speeches at the Queen Victoria Market to shoppers. The message is be aware of the evil intensions of the faceless elites by doing your own research. The speeches were made at a place where loads of shoppers passed or lined up for a coffee or donut. A food delivery boy took a special interest in the messages and learned about chem-trails for the first time.