Guided Meditation on loving kindness and gratitude, with Brian Ruhe in 2013

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This was recorded in April 2013. This is a guided meditation video intended for you to play again and again. This is a mainstream Theravada Buddhist meditation practice called metta or loving-kindness which I taught in about 2,000 classes from 1996 - 2016 with about 5 to 25 adult ed. students per class.
Join us at https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-alien-contact
Please phone into Brian Ruhe's live radio show any Tuesday from 6-8 pm EST at Studio B at https://revolution.radio/
All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" and scroll down.
Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/
Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe
Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/
My website: http://www.brianruhe.ca
https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353
https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe
https://vk.com/brianruhe
https://tv.gab.com/channel/Brian_Ruhe
Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/194226686@N07
My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome
MP3 audios and video at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe
My three books are available at Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe&crid=1ZU2U0DOIY0QG&sprefix=%2Caps%2C101&ref=nb_sb_ss_recent_1_0_recent