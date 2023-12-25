Become a Human Google 🎙️ Limitless Mindset Podcast #19

How to become a human Google, who can instantly remember thousands of obscure details, facts, anecdotes, or stories within three seconds. This podcast will demonstrate and most importantly break down a shockingly simple, bizarre, and surprisingly fun memory system for hardwiring strong neuronal pathways between your short and long-term memories.
I share a hilarious yet very true story about a sovereign nation in modern times that declared war against birds and then lost that war.
Also why working hard and working smart is not enough to get ahead in the business world anymore along with the applied neuroscience behind why an ambitious, smart person can in a few short years become burnt out and unhappy with their career and how to make sure that doesn't happen to you!
Discussed...
What are memory systems?
Why we can't remember EVERYTHING instantly
Absurd or novel visual associations with multiple pathways
Example: The Australian Emu War
The environmental memory pathway
Memory systems as a creativity exercise
Why working hard (and smart) is NOT enough
Avoiding career burnout with coffee and Nootropics
Confused?
