Become a Human Google 🎙️ Limitless Mindset Podcast #19
jroseland
Published 2 months ago

How to become a human Google, who can instantly remember thousands of obscure details, facts, anecdotes, or stories within three seconds. This podcast will demonstrate and most importantly break down a shockingly simple, bizarre, and surprisingly fun memory system for hardwiring strong neuronal pathways between your short and long-term memories.

I share a hilarious yet very true story about a sovereign nation in modern times that declared war against birds and then lost that war.

Also why working hard and working smart is not enough to get ahead in the business world anymore along with the applied neuroscience behind why an ambitious, smart person can in a few short years become burnt out and unhappy with their career and how to make sure that doesn't happen to you!


Discussed...

What are memory systems?

Why we can't remember EVERYTHING instantly

Absurd or novel visual associations with multiple pathways

Example: The Australian Emu War

The environmental memory pathway

Memory systems as a creativity exercise

Why working hard (and smart) is NOT enough

Avoiding career burnout with coffee and Nootropics


I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.

memorynootropicslimitless mindsetthe mindmemory systemsmemory techniquesmindhacksburn outjoshua foervisualizationsapplied neurosciencemnemonicsaustralian emu warhuman google

