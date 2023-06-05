The Forces of the Russian Pacific Fleet - have begun working out practical tasks - as part of an exercise in the waters of the Sea of Japan and the Sea of Okhotsk

The forces of the Pacific Fleet have begun working out practical tasks as part of an exercise in the waters of the Sea of Japan and the Sea of Okhotsk





🔹 During the exercises, naval tactical groups, together with naval aviation, will search for and track mock enemy submarines, perform combat training exercises, work out the organization of air defense of ship detachments, as well as issues of organizing the logistics of forces at sea.





◽️ More than 60 warships and support vessels, about 35 naval aviation aircraft, coastal troops and more than 11 thousand military personnel are involved in the exercise of the Pacific Fleet forces grouping.





In accordance with the plan for training the military command and control bodies of the forces (troops) of the Pacific Fleet for 2023, from June 5 to June 20, in the waters of the Sea of Japan and the Sea of Okhotsk, under the leadership of the commander of the Pacific Fleet, Admiral Viktor Liina, an operational exercise of diverse forces of the fleet in the far sea zone is being conducted.





-Russian ministry of defense