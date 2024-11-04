BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

You Can Change the World
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
399 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
24 views • 7 months ago

Find More at studies at SJWellFire.com

Summary of Key Points:

Spiritual Vigilance: Emphasizes the importance of being watchful in spiritual life, akin to physical health.

Mindset of Christ: Advocates for adopting the mindset of Jesus to avoid worldly temptations and grow spiritually.

Overcoming Worldly Influences: Encourages believers to reject jealousy and quarreling, which indicate spiritual immaturity.

Desire for God: Calls for a sincere desire to know God better and live according to His will, urging listeners to ask God for this longing.

Fulfillment in Christ: Highlights that true fulfillment comes from a relationship with Jesus, contrasting it with worldly pursuits.

Scriptural Guidance: References various Psalms and verses, stressing seeking God with one's whole heart and the blessings that follow.

Collective Responsibility: Urges all Christians to be vigilant and united in their spiritual walk to counteract worldly influences.

Keywords
ai anti christspiritual vigilancemindset of christovercoming worldly influencesdesire for godfulfillment in christscriptural guidancecollective responsibility
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy