Keep the Sheep Dumb, Fat and Sick - How are you Doing? w/ Eddie Stone









Gluco-Control $10 trial offer: https://grow.thegoodinside.com/gluco-control-introductory-offer-lp No risk money back guaranteeShow more





Learn more how you can convert your IRA or buy precious metals by emailing [email protected] - tell them ‘Sarah sent me” and get the best service and prices in the country.





Eddie Stone, CEO of Touchstone Essentials, rejoins the program to discuss the fact that society is dumb, fat and sick. We discuss how we got here and why we are in this situation. We specifically dive into the soaring obesity problem with now over 42% of people nationally being obese. Considering almost all types of disease increase for the obese, it's a huge problem, but its also extremely lucrative for the medical industry. The incentives to change course is not there within many industries, including the medical industry. The fact is most medical doctors only have one class in nutrition, so its obvious the industry is not serious about this problem. It also means medical doctors are just not educated or informed enough and should not be the go to expert in this area.





Join my newsletter at https://SarahWestall.com

Join my Substack at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com





Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Best prices on Silver, telomere lengthening capsules and more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop





MUSIC CREDITS: “In Epic World” by Valentina Gribanova, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio





Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.





Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.





Show less













Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID:d603b27a008b34c2