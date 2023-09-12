🐝 Dive Into Beekeeping Journey For Beginners 🌼🍯

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🐝 Do you know when to start beekeeping??
If not Let’s Explore with Tanya Phillips, a Director at Texas Honey Bee Farm..
🎙️ https://bit.ly/44Ow7af
Tanya tells us When to Start Your first Hive! 🌼
🤔 The ideal time to get your first bee colonies is during spring and early summer. 🌸🌞
Here's why:
👑 Queen Breeding: Most beekeepers breed queens in the spring when drones are active.
🌷 Forage Abundance: Bees thrive when there's plenty of forage, which is abundant in spring.
So, plan your beekeeping adventure accordingly! 🍯🐝