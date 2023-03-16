BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
NIGHT SHADOWS 03152023 -- Warning From Russia Over the Black Sea Which NATO Ignores
NIGHT SHADOWS
NIGHT SHADOWS
220 followers
290 views • 03/16/2023

So here we go again, let's remove England from the map says a Russian general, and they DO have the ability to do just that with their new weapons. Take-down of USA drone over the Black Sea a warning from Russia that THEY WILL remove any and all threats from NATO or USA as Russia extends in "buffer" safe zone to include the Black Sea and NATO says they will keep flying anything they want over the Black Sea even if Russia does not like it, setting the stage for further escalation between the two super powers and so it goes. Then of course EARTH CHANGES keep rocking and rolling down the road to a polar shift and more... 

Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:

Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member at $9.95 per month: http://nightshadows.valueaddon.com/users/subscribe/56049f9a-993c-45ab-8d26-6e16c0a8a241

Get ALL 3 FREQUENCY ebooks, 2 monthly 40-page PDF magazines, daily news and MUCH MORE!!

Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI  54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317

BRIGHTEON:  https://www.brighteon.com/channels/runtysrant

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940

The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv

FREE!!  Stewart Best’s “DARKLIGHT” – over 700 pages for free.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AOcDqr9AHip5TC-ueTShecKt9YcqYief/view

Keywords
earthchangesbabylonamericastewartbestnightshadowslarrytaylorputinandwarblacksea
