Maui 'wildfires' homes vaporized with scalar weapons in exothermic mode 96 deaths

TIME TRAVELING CLONES SPOOK THE INTERNET....https://www.bitchute.com/video/UmS3iQgAVh0W/

SCALAR WAVES

https://www.cia.gov/readingroom/docs/CIA-RDP96-00792R000500240001-6.pdf

Bible Search: dispossess

https://biblescan.com/search.php?q=dispossess

Deuteronomy 12:2 Destroy completely all the places where the nations you are dispossessing have served their gods--atop the high mountains, on the hills, and under every green tree.

https://biblehub.com/deuteronomy/12-2.htm

Deuteronomy 11:23 then the LORD will drive out all these nations before you, and you will dispossess nations greater and stronger than you.

https://biblehub.com/deuteronomy/11-23.htm

Deuteronomy 18:14 Though these nations, which you will dispossess, listen to conjurers and diviners, the LORD your God has not permitted you to do so.

https://biblehub.com/deuteronomy/18-14.htm

Dispossess Definition & Meaning | Dictionary.com

https://www.dictionary.com/browse/dispossess

12 Things You Should Know About Scalar Weapons - Stillness in the Storm

https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2016/07/12-Things-You-Should-Know-About-Scalar-Weapons/

Researchers Find a Way to Disable Much-Hated Intel ME Component Courtesy of the NSA

https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/hardware/researchers-find-a-way-to-disable-much-hated-intel-me-component-courtesy-of-the-nsa/

Intel's Management Engine is a security hazard, and users need a way to disable it | Electronic Frontier Foundation

https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2017/05/intels-management-engine-security-hazard-and-users-need-way-disable-it

Intel Management Engine - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Intel_Management_Engine#cite_note-eff1-4

DIRECTED ENERGY WEAPON DEVASTATES 400 SQ. MILES IN CALI – The Phaser

https://thephaser.com/2017/12/directed-energy-weapon-devastates-400-sq-miles-in-cali/

Conclusive Proof Greece Attacked With Directed Energy Weapons (Video) | Cosmic Convergence: 2012 and Beyond

https://cosmicconvergence.org/?p=26608

Directed energy weapons used to start fires and destroyed Homes - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=34ETRCE5EmU

THE FASCES ELECTRO MAGNETIC ENERGY WEAPON OF MASS DESTRUCTION: CALIFORNIA HOMES WERE VAPORIZED AND DESTROYED BY THE SAME ENERGY WEAPON. THE “FASCES” – The TRUTH is the LIGHT

https://thetruthisthelight.home.blog/2021/11/25/the-fasces-electro-magnetic-energy-weapon-of-mass-destruction-california-homes-were-vaporized-and-destroyed-by-the-same-energy-weapon-the-fasces/

California Wildfire Death Toll Rises to 31

https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2017/10/california-wildfires-kill-29.html

Maui Wildfires LIVE: After Maui wildfires kill 96, search for the missing continues | Hawaii LIVE - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0MB22EfUapA

WION - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/@WION/streams

Explained: Unburned trees next to burned down structures as evidence of secret "energy weapons" | Metabunk

https://www.metabunk.org/threads/explained-unburned-trees-next-to-burned-down-structures-as-evidence-of-secret-energy-weapons.9168/

LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires - ABC7 San Francisco

https://abc7news.com/napa-sonoma-santa-rosa-wildfire-video-homes-gone/2513269/

Death Toll from Maui Wildfire up to 96 as Searches Continue | Firehouse

https://www.firehouse.com/operations-training/wildland/video/53069110/death-toll-from-maui-wildfire-up-to-96-as-searches-continue

Maui wildfire death toll hits 80 as questions raised over warnings | World News - The Indian Express

https://indianexpress.com/article/world/maui-wildfire-death-toll-80-questions-raised-warnings-8889377/

International News | Winter Watch

https://www.winterwatch.net/category/internationalnews/

World Trade Center’s Infamous 91st-Floor Israeli ‘Art Student’ Project | Winter Watch

https://www.winterwatch.net/2023/07/world-trade-centers-infamous-91st-floor-israeli-art-student-project-2/

wooden pipe briar at DuckDuckGo

https://duckduckgo.com/?q=wooden+pipe+briar&t=brave&ia=web

car on fire tank explodes - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=car+on+fire+tank+explodes

Car Explodes at Gas Station After Driver Lights Cigarette - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3DBFVb2a7Mo

Why Tesla Fires are Impossible to Put Out - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K5vDWhMHTwE

Making Vehicles Explode | I Didn't Know That - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WhBMvM2iOz4

can cars explode when they catch on fire? at DuckDuckGo

https://duckduckgo.com/?q=can+cars+explode+when+they+catch+on+fire%3F&t=brave&ia=web