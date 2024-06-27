There Was Never A Great German Base in Antarctica – Dr. Joseph Farrell - Part 1 of 3

Born and raised in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Joseph P. Farrell has a doctorate in patristics from the University of Oxford, and pursues research in physics, alternative history and science, and "strange stuff". His book The Giza DeathStar was published in the spring of 2002, and was his first venture into "alternative history and science". Following a paradigm of researching the relationship between alternative history and science, Farrell has followed with a stunning series of books, 41 in total, each conceived to stand alone, but each also conceived in a pre-arranged sequence.





Giza Community is a community of speculation, commentary, and opinion centered around current events, history, humanities, and the sciences, and the written works and commentary of Dr. Joseph P. Farrell. The website is https://gizadeathstar.com/





You can see many videos he has done with Daniel List on his YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/@darkjournalist .





In this three part series Brian Ruhe and Joseph Farrell discuss alleged connections between Nazi Germany and UFOs, including claims of extraterrestrial encounters and military intervention in Antarctica. They also explore unconventional historical events and technologies, such as Operation Highjump and the mystery schools. Finally, they discuss the possibility of extraterrestrial life and its potential relationship with humanity, with Brian expressing belief in advanced beings involved in human evolution and Joseph expressing reservations about potential harm.





Part 1 of 3. Outline

Admiral Byrd's Antarctic expedition and alleged UFO encounters.

Brian and Joseph discuss Admiral Byrd's expedition and alleged UFO encounters, with Joseph and Brian dismissing the Nazi claims as false.

Joseph suggests that a story about Admiral Byrd's expedition to Antarctica may be based on a real event, but with exaggerated details.

Admiral Byrd's diary is believed to be a hoax.





Brian Ruhe and Joseph discuss the authenticity of a story about Admiral Byrd's expedition to the South Pole.

Joseph believes the story is a rehash of the Hollow Earth theory.

Joseph and Brian Ruhe discuss the mysterious death of Admiral Byrd's son who was invited to give a talk in honor of his father in 1988. Bryd's son disappears from a train en route to Washington, D.C., and is later found murdered, with the case remaining unsolved.





Nazi UFOs, Antarctica, and hoaxes.

Brian Ruhe suspects a diary claiming to be from Admiral Byrd's Antarctic expedition is a hoax.

Joseph discusses his books on Nazi technology and Antarctica, with a focus on the Bell and his book, "Hess's Penguins".





Antarctica, UFOs, and Nazi bases.

Joseph and Brian discuss the strange list of people associated with Antarctica, including John Kerry, Buzz Aldrin, and Herman Goering.

They speculate that whatever was found in Antarctica may be an advanced ancient technology or a lost global civilization.

Joseph connects the bell to the Kecksburg UFO crash, highlighting similarities in dimensions and levitation capabilities.

Joseph suggests that post-war Nazi research projects may have resulted in a crashed UFO in Kecksburg, with evidence of German involvement.





