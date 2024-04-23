Ron Paul: Final Nail in America’s Coffin?

(Apr 22, 2024) Ron Paul: “Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is reported to have bragged to his colleagues about how easily Speaker Johnson gave Democrats everything they wanted and asked for nothing in return.”





“In the worst example of bipartisanship, Johnson reached across the aisle, stiffed the Republican majority that elected him speaker, and pushed through a massive gift to the warfare corporate welfare state. After the House voted to send another $60 billion to notoriously corrupt Ukraine, members waved Ukrainian flags on the House floor and chanted, ‘Ukraine! Ukraine!’ While I find it distasteful and disgusting, in some ways, it seemed fitting.”





The Ron Paul Liberty Report: https://rumble.com/v4qzde5-final-nail-in-americas-coffin.html