Black Swan Part 2

This is the economic side of the Black Swan event. Since it is the Federal Reserve (which is neither federal, nor is there a reserve) controls the economy, we are under the control of its variations. Right now, it is printing (inflating) money at a super enormous rate. This creates a bubble that at some point will burst. Will it do so under Joe Biden, will it do so under Donald Trump? Only Jay Powell knows. But we have gone beyond market forces and there will be an end.