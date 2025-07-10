BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
POLISH CITIZENS GUARD BORDER 🛑 TO STOP GERMAN POLICE DROPPING OFF MIGRANTS❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
330 views • 2 months ago

THIS IS WHERE THE SCUMBAGS SCREWED UP BIG ✅


It is evident that OFFICIAL POLICY of the German government is NOT ESCORTING MIGRANTS TO THE POLISH BORDER


However, it does seem to be UNOFFICIAL POLICY


WHOM WAS IT THAT ISSUED THIS UNOFFICIAL POLICY TO GERMAN POLICE⁉️


FIND THAT SCUMBAG AND SEND THEM TO THE POLISH BORDER - THE LADS WILL SORT THEM OUT RIGHT QUICK ✅


Looks like those decades of stupid Polish jokes have BOOMERANGED - they've gotten their act together; it's a shame this isn't yet being replicated in every country


In other news: Karmelo Anthony MESSAGES LEAK! VERY BAD For Him! Unhinged Father STALKS Women! All The Messaages!


https://youtu.be/hZqjTWzJhoQ


Source: https://youtu.be/ZQLHZJNnBW0

poland german police dropping off migrants at border unofficial policy
