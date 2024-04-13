Support healthy brain and heart function with MCT oil

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
If you’re looking for quality MCT oil, try Groovy Bee® 100% MCT Oil from the Groovy Bee Store.
A single tablespoon of Groovy Bee® 100% MCT Oil (95% C8 MCT Oil) delivers 14 grams of pure caprylic acid (C8), as well as trace amounts of caproic acid (C6) and capric acid (C10).
Derived from premium coconuts, Groovy Bee® 100% MCT Oil (95% C8 MCT Oil) contains at least 95% pure C8 (caprylic acid), the best type of MCT for your body, and other healthy fats that can support optimal health.
Shop at GroovyBee.com