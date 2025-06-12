BrightLearn - The Alternative Medicine Handbook: The Complete Reference Guide to Alternative and Complementary Therapies by Barrie R. Cassileth

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Host Bright Learn introduces Barrie R. Cassileth’s book "The Alternative Medicine Handbook: The Complete Reference Guide to Alternative and Complementary Therapies," offering an impartial exploration of diverse alternative and complementary therapies—highlighting their potential benefits, risks and the importance of evidence-based evaluation while cautioning against substituting unproven methods for conventional medical care.
For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai
Find a copy of this amazing book here.