Brighteon Broadcast News, Aug 11, 2023 - Bioweapons whistleblower Karen Kingston says she's being hunted by the CIA for ASSASSINATION

0:00 Karen Kingston

43:27 Other News

59:24 Interview with Dick Russell





- Karen Kingston says she's being hunted by the CIA after speaking out about vaccine bioweapons

- We are urging Karen to get out of Mexico because it's too dangerous there

- It's much safer to go off grid into safe house environments in the USA

- The DoD and CIA are not legally allowed to operate inside the USA, but they DO operate in Mexico

- Remember, #COVID started as a DoD bioweapon that was later ENHANCED in Wuhan, China

- Food sabotage continues worldwide as grain elevators in France are set on fire

- Global #famine is the goal, along with global #depopulation via #bioweapons

- Full Interview with Dick Russell, author of several books on the #JFK assassination

- JFK was taken out because he opposed global WAR, which is the money machine for the military industrial complex

- America has been "captured" by the #deepstate ever since







